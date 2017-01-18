

CTV Atlantic





A business owner in Cape Breton has stepped up to guarantee a prom for thousands of students in the Sydney area.

Proms for students at five Cape Breton schools were put into jeopardy by the ongoing contract dispute between the Nova Scotia Teachers Union and the province.

“We are giving them a prom, no matter what. Doesn’t matter what goes on externally, they’re getting their prom this year,” promises Brittany Woodworth, owner of Timeless Moments bridal store.

As someone who attended prom not that long ago herself, Woodworth says it was devastating to see graduating girls coming into her store upset they might not get to have their big night.

“I couldn’t let that happen,” says Woodworth.

It’s good news for Grade 12 students like Kasey Brown.

“Oh, all my friends and me were just so excited, Grade 12 prom is what you look forward to since you were just young. Now that we finally get to have it, it’s just exciting,” says Brown.

Some parents, who have been hesitant to fork out money for the formal wear, are nearly as happy as their children.

“It’s not about the money and gowns and suits, it’s about the experience for the kids, and they deserve to have that,” says parent Jean-Marie Sherlock.

Woodworth admits it’s a huge undertaking. She has already booked a DJ and choreographers for grand marches, and has been looking into the availability of possible venues.

She figures she will need help from parents and other volunteers at the five schools to work through all of the logistics if work-to-rule doesn’t end soon.

“It’s going to take a whole community to pull it off, but I think we live in a place where we have that community,” says Woodworth.

Woodworth insists she isn’t doing this just to sell a few more dresses, but acknowledges that the uncertainty surrounding the event has meant a big hit to her business, and that if proms were cancelled, it could be devastating for her.

“It’s enough to put us out of business,” says Woodworth.

She says the main reason she’s doing it is to put a smile on students’ faces, and help make prom 2017 one to remember.

“When we get to sit back and watch all the kids walk around in their grand march, and they get to go to prom… it’s literally the best feeling in the entire world!” says Woodworth.

After a graduating year filled with cancellations and disappointment, she feels a fairytale ending is what students deserve.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.