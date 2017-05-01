Featured
Cape Breton West Islanders win midget triple-A national championship
The Cape Breton West Islanders are the 2017 Telus Cup champions. Cape Breton West edged the Saint-Francois Blizzard 5-4 on Sunday to capture the midget triple-A national championship. (@HC_TELUSCup/Twitter)
Published Monday, May 1, 2017 8:47AM ADT
PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- The Cape Breton West Islanders are the 2017 Telus Cup champions.
Logan Chisholm scored his second goal of the game 5:39 into overtime as Cape Breton West edged the Saint-Francois Blizzard 5-4 on Sunday to capture the midget triple-A national championship.
Stephen Fox also scored twice for the Atlantic Region champion Islanders, with Jacob Hudson adding the other.
Samuel Dickner had a pair of goals while Yan-Cedric Gaudreault and Vincent Guy also scored to give the Quebec Region champions a 4-2 lead after the first period.
Colten Ellis made 43 saves for the win as Philippe Gaudreault turned away 23-of-28 shots in a losing cause.
Earlier in the day, the Central Region champion Mississauga Rebels downed the West Region champion Regina Pat Canadians 4-1 for third place.
