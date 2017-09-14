

CTV Atlantic





A Cape Breton woman is facing charges after a dog was found dead inside a vehicle at a Halifax parkade.

The SPCA alleges the woman left the dog inside the vehicle without access to adequate food and water.

Halifax Regional Police contacted the SPCA about the discovery. The SPCA says it isn’t certain how long the dog had been left in the vehicle.

The dog’s remains have been sent for a necropsy.

Bethany MacLean of Little Narrows, N.S. was arrested and released with a condition to appear in court on Thursday.

MacLean is facing charges of willfully causing unnecessary suffering or injury to an animal, and failing to provide suitable and adequate food, water, shelter, and care for it.

“I’m very pleased [to] have jointly worked on this file with Halifax Regional Police who brought charges forward,” said Jo-Anne Landsburg, chief provincial inspector for the Nova Scotia SPCA, in a statement. “Sadly, it was a very unfortunate outcome for the dog.”