A 59-year-old woman has died following a fire in Whitney Pier, N.S., Monday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police say two occupants were inside when the fire began at 46 Broadway Street.

59 year old woman dead after Boxing Day fire at this home on Broadway in Whitney Pier. pic.twitter.com/CvSvnm5z35 — Ryan MacDonald (@RyanMacD_CTV) December 27, 2016

A man in his 50s was able to escape with minor injuries. The woman died at the scene.

Police say both fire victims were known to each other and are from the Sydney area.

The identity of the victim has not been revealed.