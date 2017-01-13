

From a distance Sylvia Dolomont’s North Sydney bungalow looks much like any other home. That is until you move in closer, and you can see it is packed to the rafters with everything under the sun.

The Cape Breton Regional Municipality says Dolomont’s home of more than 30 years is filled with mould, rotting garbage and animal waste.

The CBRM has threatened to demolish her home if it isn’t cleaned up within 30 days.

“We issue a demolition order when a building is unsafe, and we’ve determined the building is unsafe due to structural issues, health hazards and fire hazards,” says Paul Burt, CBRM’s building and planning laws manager.

Dolomont wouldn’t allow cameras into her home, but the CBRM has taken photos during its inspections, which show various rooms including the kitchen and living room packed to the ceiling with items.

“I would like to have it cleaned out, but I don’t think I can do it in 30 days,” says Dolomont.

Dolomont doesn’t live in the home anymore. She moved to another house just around the corner after her husband passed away a few years ago. She admits she wants to move back to the home someday, and keep most of her stuff, which she says has a lot of value. Despite her collection, Dolomont won’t call herself a hoarder.

“I don’t like that word, because I just figured I was a shopaholic,” says Dolomont.

Dolomont says previous attempts to clean up have failed.

Making matters worse, the place has been repeatedly broken into by thieves.

The city says they have been after her to clean up for eight years, and they are giving her one last chance.

“If she were to call us before the 30 days expires, and if we were to go in and re-inspect and see the majority of debris has been removed, we’d certainly be willing to extend some time,” says Burt.

“They just don’t want me back here, but I’ll be back. I’m like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers – ‘I won’t back down!’” says Dolomont.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.