Many cabins were left flooded, roads ripped apart and land destroyed after heavy rain slammed Cape Breton Island on Monday.

The rain and brook water were strong enough to rip open a section of roadway in Westside Middle River, N.S., leaving a gaping hole and damaging several culverts.

“It divides the road, and so if you live on this side you will be affected and if you live on the other side you will be affected. It adds to an already long commute,” said resident Kim MacIver.

Just down the road, many cabins were left waterlogged.

“It was heavy rain,” said resident Tish Nicholson. “I was up at 3 a.m. because my sump pump was running steady and I was worried it would burn out.”

There are a number of traffic advisories and road closures. The Department of Transportation doesn't know when all the repairs will be completed, but with more rain in the forecast, people who live in the area are concerned.

“The damage to my agricultural land, the stream has completely switched. The brook is full of the remnants of the road. It took a large toll on the environment,” said resident Bruce MacDonald.

Residents feel the current infrastructure needs to be replaced.

“Everything is caving in. This is a good time for residents of Nova Scotia to understand our infrastructure is failing,” said resident Patrick Lanctot.

For now, the transportation department is trying to open as many routes as possible to get traffic moving once again.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kyle Moore.