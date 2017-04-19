

THE CANADIAN PRESS





BRIDGEWATER, N.S. -- Lawyers for six young men who admitted distributing intimate images of underage girls say they have almost reached agreement with prosecutors about the basic facts in the case.

The six were charged in July 2016 in a case involving at least 20 local girls who did not consent to their images being shared.

Five of the six entered guilty pleas last month, while the sixth pleaded guilty last Wednesday.

In Bridgewater provincial court today, lawyers said an agreed statement of facts, to be used at the young men's July 31 sentencing, is nearly finalized.

The case has been adjourned until May 9, when an agreed statement of facts is expected.

Four of the accused were 15 years old at the time charges were laid, while the other two were 18.