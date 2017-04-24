

CTV Atlantic





The case of a man who was killed in the Clayton Park area of Halifax almost five years ago has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program.

Halifax Regional Police say 27-year-old John Fulton Newcombe was shot outside Winston’s Pub on Lacewood Drive early in the morning on June 1, 2012. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We can't imagine what John's loved ones have been going through for the past five years," said Supt. Jim Perrin in a news release.

“Investigators have continued to actively investigate John's murder but one of the main obstacles they face is a lack of co-operation from people who know what happened. We hope that adding John's case to the rewards program will motivate someone to break the code of silence and come forward with what they know about his murder."

The Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes program offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.

Police are asking anyone with information about Newcombe’s shooting death to contact them as they continue to investigate.