

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX - The case of a doctor charged with sexually assaulting a teenage patient he was treating is due in court today.

Dr. Nebojsa Sparavalo has also been charged with sexual exploitation.

Police say the alleged incident happened in March 2015 and was reported the following October.

Police say a 17-year-old boy went to the Victoria General site of the QEII Health Sciences Centre in Halifax on March 18 for a medical procedure.

After the procedure, police allege the doctor touched the teen in a sexual manner over his clothing.