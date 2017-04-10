

CTV Atlantic





Public Health in New Brunswick has confirmed a case of whooping cough at a middle school in Fredericton.

Someone at Devon Middle School recently contracted the disease, according to a note sent to parents on the weekend.

The province won’t disclose whether it was a student or a staff member who contracted the disease.

In an email, Public Health says whooping cough spreads between people by droplets from coughs and sneezes.

While the disease can be as minor as a dry, nagging cough in adults, it can be life-threatening in babies and young children.

The Department of Health says there have been 16 cases of whooping cough in the province, which appears to be on par with previous years.

Officials say keeping up with immunizations is the best way to prevent infection.