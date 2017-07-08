

RCMP and paramedics on Prince Edward Island are keeping a watchful eye out for fentanyl at the Cavendish Beach Music Festival following a recent large drug bust in the area.

There have been two seizures of pills containing fentanyl on the island over the past few months.

“We do know fentanyl is in the Maritimes now, so yes it's probably a little more awareness than last year because we know it's here, we are prepared for that,” says Sgt. Leanne Butlerof P.E.I. RCMP.

Deaths from fentanyl use have sent Western Canada into crisis mode. While the situation hasn't been as extreme in the Maritimes, both groups are still prepared for anything.

“All the officers here are equipped with naloxone,” says Sgt. Butler. “We have them personally on us, and we have extras at our tent where we're set in.”

The Cavendish Beach Music Festival is in its ninth year, bringing big names like the Zac Brown Band, Little Big Town and Billy Ray Cyrus to the red shore.

Multiple groups, including RCMP and paramedics, meet in the winter to make a plan to cover the festival. While they're prepared for the worst, paramedics say they're mostly seeing minor trauma.

“The biggest concern we have is dehydration, so people get really weak, they don't eat enough, they drink lots of beer, not very much water,” says advanced care paramedic Matthew Poole. “We end up with lots of people collapsing or fainting, and so we spend a lot of time in the tent taking care of things like that.”

RCMP say there have been no major incidents so far after two nights at the festival, but one group of young people was questioned after reports of them carrying around a firearm.

They've been released with no charges.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.