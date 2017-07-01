

CTV Atlantic





A group of actors in Charlottetown is making sure tourists and Canadians alike know how the country was born.

It was 1864 when the wheels of confederation were set in motion in Charlottetown.

“John A.MacDonald, Georges-Etienne Cartier, Charles Tupper, all of these people came together in this very fortuitous week to create Canada in its very first steps,” says Fraser McCallum with the Confederation Centre of the Arts.

The history is still alive 153 years later. Victorian figures roam the streets of old Charlottetown, sharing stories of one of the country’s most important conferences.

“When we talk to tourists, most of the time they don't even realize what happened in 1864 and 1867, so they really realize what happened, where we came from, and who we are,” says Alexandre Iannuzzi, who plays Georges-Etienne Cartier.

At the Charlottetown conference, representatives from the Maritimes, Ontario, and Quebec met to begin discussions of what a nation free of the British Empire would look like.

For the actors, it's a chance to impress upon tourists and locals the role Charlottetown played in Canadian Confederation, while learning a few things for themselves.

“I don't think I ever really quite grasped how much alcohol was really involved, and learning that was quite a treat,” says Cameron MacDonald, who plays Edward Palmer. “There was 17 liquid tonnes of champagne- about $8,000 worth of champagne by today's standards-per delegate.”

The actors say when the celebrations for Canada 150 winds down, they will continue to spread their message, shining a light on the country’s history.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke