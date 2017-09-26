

The chair of the IWK board of directors says she believes more will be found through the ongoing auditor general and police investigation.

Karen Hutt said in an interview with CTV News that when the board made the decision to ask IWK chief financial officer Stephen D’Arcy to step away from the organization while the review was being completed, “that should have been interpreted as a strong signal around the concern that the board had.”

D’Arcy resigned over the weekend after being on paid leave since a third-party review began on the expenses of former CEO Tracy Kitch, who billed the hospital for more than $47,000 in personal expenses. Kitch has been told to repay the IWK before the end of September.

“Do I think that there’s anything else out there that we’re going to learn? Probably and there should be,” Hutt said. “But we will do it in a way that is constructive to the organization and it’s helpful to making sure that this broader topic that we have been focused on is one we don’t have to revisit.”

Hutt also said she doesn’t believe any of the IWK board of directors, including herself, should resign. She said it’s not a “reasonable expectation” that any board would be involved in every single event that would happen every day.

“We all come to the table because we love the IWK, and to go through this and to be in a situation where we’ve had to deal with the individual impacts that we’ve had to deal with and the organizational impacts, it’s just about your worst day as a volunteer,” said Hutt.

Hutt also maintained that the IWK is a completely unique centre and should not be placed under the Nova Scotia Health Authority.

When asked if he’ll be interviewing or looking into D’Arcy, Nova Scotia Auditor General Michael Pickup said “nothing is off the table.”

Pickup also said the IWK has been very co-operative with his audit.

In an email, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Cindy Bayers said they weren’t able to provide any specifics on the investigation.

“Fraud investigations are extensive and they’re often lengthy,” Bayers said in an email.

