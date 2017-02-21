

The Crown has withdrawn one criminal charge and lessened another in the case involving the former CEO of the Pictou County YMCA.

David MacIntyre, 48, has been charged with aggravated assault and assault causing bodily harm involving a woman at a residence in rural Pictou County.

The aggravated assault charge was withdrawn Tuesday afternoon by the Crown attorney Patrick Young, who says the count of assault causing bodily harm would proceed summarily – not as an indictable offence.

“Right now this matter is still very much under investigation,” said Young. “My office has received some more disclosure. I've also received some information from the defence and in the next couple of weeks. The Crown will be reviewing that information.

MacIntyre took a voluntary leave of absence from his CEO position at the YMCA, a job he's held for more than four years.

The matter will return to court on March 6.