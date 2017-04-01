

A 32-year-old man is facing robbery charges after a Dartmouth bank was held up Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say around 10:20 a.m., a man entered the TD Canada Trust bank at 97 Portland Street, indicating he had a firearm and demanding money.

Police say a firearm was not seen and there were no injuries. The suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Officers arrested the suspect in the area of Tulip and Beach streets, about five minutes from the bank.

Darryl W Horochuk, 32, of Dartmouth is facing four charges, including robbery, disguise with intent, possession of weapons dangerous to public and carrying a concealed weapon.

Horochuk will face the charges in court on Monday.