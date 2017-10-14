

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges following a fight that resulted in another man being shot by a pellet gun several times in Dartmouth.

Halifax police responded to the dispute in the 0-100 block of Best Street at 5:10 p.m. Friday.

Officers say the man who was shot was taken to hospital, treated with minor injuries and released.

Police arrested the suspect and recovered the pellet gun without incident.

The man is facing multiple weapons charges and assault causing bodily harm.

He was taken into custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Monday.