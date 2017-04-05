Featured
Charges laid after teen becomes trapped under vehicle in Windsor, N.S.
The RCMP responded to Avon View High School in Windsor, N.S. on April 4, 2017 after a 17-year-old boy became trapped under a car. (Submitted)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 11:17AM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 5, 2017 2:03PM ADT
One teen is facing charges and another is seriously injured after becoming trapped under a vehicle in Windsor, N.S.
The RCMP and emergency crews responded to Avon View High School shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Police say a 17-year-old boy had become trapped under the front of a vehicle in the parking lot of the school.
The teen was airlifted to Halifax hospital with serious injuries.
The 18-year-old driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene. Police say he is facing charges of criminal negligence causing bodily harm and dangerous driving.
The Scotch Village, N.S. man is due to appear in Windsor provincial court on May 30.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Charges laid after teen becomes trapped under vehicle in Windsor, N.S.
- Missing woman may have been headed for Peggys Cove: RCMP
- January ice storm most costly restoration in NB Power's history
- Project to walk students through troubled N.S. orphanage in virtual reality
- Man's car breaks down during police chase on P.E.I.