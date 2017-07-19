Featured
Child in serious condition after accident involving combine
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 19, 2017 9:08PM ADT
Police say a young child is in serious condition following an accident involving a combine on Wednesday.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the accident happened around 6:50 p.m. in the Clementsvale area, which is about 25 kilometres from Digby.
RCMP from both Annapolis County and Digby County attended the scene.
Police did not provide any further details, stating the investigation remains ongoing.
