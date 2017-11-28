

CTV Atlantic





Police are trying to find who's responsible for stealing Christmas gifts from a parked car near the Halifax Stanfield International Airport overnight Saturday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they received the report just before 9 a.m. Sunday from a person who noticed the vehicle with a damaged window.

Police say the owner of the vehicle had come to the area to do some Christmas shopping, only to have some of the gifts stolen from their car overnight.

Police are reminding the public not to leave any valuables in unattended vehicles, as thieves see it as an opportunity for crime.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.