

The Canadian Press





Thousands of scientists worldwide, including those in Canada, are leaving their labs and taking to the streets today to rail against what they say are mounting attacks against science.

The March for Science, which coincides with Earth Day, will take place in more than 500 cities around the world -- with about 18 scheduled in cities across Canada.

The marches will be anchored in Washington and will be joined by dozens of non-partisan scientific professional societies.

The protests put scientists, who generally shy away from advocacy and whose work depends on objective experimentation, into a more public position.

Organizers portrayed the march as political but not partisan, promoting the understanding of science as well as defending it from various attacks, including proposed U.S. government budget cuts under President Donald Trump, such as a 20 per cent slice of the National Institute of Health.

In Halifax, protesters turned up near city hall to show their support for evidence-based policy-making, some carrying signs like "Defiance for Science," and "Without Science, It's Just Fiction."

Richard Zurawski, a meteorologist-turned-city-councillor who helped organize the event, said it is imperative that politicians combat the creeping influence of pseudo-science at all levels of government.

"If we don't support our science, we're going to lose it," Zurawski said in an interview. "Everywhere you look, we're balancing climate change against the economy, which is just nonsense ... The environment is way too important."

In Toronto, the protests began in front of city hall and demonstrators then began marching down to the Ontario legislator.

--With files from The Associated Press.