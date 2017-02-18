

CTV Atlantic





A significant water main break in Saint John has the city advising residents that disruptions in service may occur.

Nancy Moir, communications manager with the city, says the break happened in the Hickey Road/Heatherway area.

Moir says all of Omega, Sigma, Kappa, Lamda, and the three Regency Tower buildings are included.

“Residents are advised to store as much water as possible as you may be without service,” Moir said in a statement. “Residents are encouraged to share this information with neighbours and to assist vulnerable and elderly. Crews are also in the area notifying residents.”

Moir says there is no word yet on whether the water main break resulted in flooding.