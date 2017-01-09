

CTV Atlantic





The snow from this weekend’s storm has stopped, but the cleanup has continued into Monday. The nor'easter dumped between 15 and 30 centimetres of snow around the Maritimes.

Some people seemed happy with the way public works crews cleaned up.

"I thought it was very good, actually,” says Halifax taxi driver David Moriarty. “I think, in general, it's a very difficult city to plow.”

Also helping to clean the streets was that most vehicles were out of the way during the overnight winter parking ban.

The superintendent of winter operations for the Halifax Regional Municipality says the snow was also easy to move.

"This storm is a little drier with the colder temperatures, so as a result, we didn't have as much of that ice pack that sometimes we're presented with,” says Trevor Harvie.

Halifax resident Rob MacDonald took matters into his own hands after crews left a large windrow of snow by his house.

"So, there was a vast pile of snow that people were struggling over. I finally went and cleared it,” says MacDonald. “After, I fell.”

In some areas, crews worked to remove snow piles, or at least shave them down.

Where the snow winds up depends entirely where it falls.Snow that falls on property owned or controlled by the Port Authority gets dumped into Halifax Harbour, officials say it saves time.

"That snow is going to melt, and it's going to find its way into the storm drains and then eventually into the harbour anyway," says Lane Farguson with the Halifax Port Authority.

In Saint John, a snow ban was declared Sunday night in the south end and uptown areas. Crews were able to clear the streets, but police had to help, towing away more than 20 vehicles.

In Moncton, the cleanup went quickly, as did the storm. It swept in late Saturday night, and moved out early Sunday morning, leaving 22 centimetres behind.

There is also an actual price to pay when there is cold, snowy weather. Nova Scotia Power tells CTV News peak demand for electricity on Monday was expected to top 1,900 megawatts.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Bruce Frisko