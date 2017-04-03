Featured
Cleanup underway in Burnside Industrial Park after acid leak
Emergency crews spent nearly two hours trying to contain the acid leak.
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, April 3, 2017 5:35PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 4, 2017 7:35AM ADT
An industrial cleanup is underway following an acid leak in Dartmouth’s Burnside Industrial Park.
Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency received the call just after 4 p.m. Monday of a leak involving a transport truck containing 1,000 litres of hydrochloric acid - a strong corrosive liquid.
Emergency crews spent nearly two hours trying to contain the leak, which was contained to a parking lot on Burbridge Avenue.
There was no immediate danger to people or buildings in the surrounding areas at the time.
The company involved has hired a special crew to handle the rest of the cleanup.
