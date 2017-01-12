Featured
Coast guard 'very optimistic' second tow attempt will free grounded tanker
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, January 12, 2017 12:09PM AST
Last Updated Thursday, January 12, 2017 1:29PM AST
SYDNEY, N.S. -- A senior coast guard official says he's very optimistic a second effort to pull a grounded tanker off a sandy bottom in a Cape Breton bay will be successful.
Keith Laidlaw confirmed during a briefing today that the salvage firm McKeil Marine will be using its more powerful tug to move the Arca 1 out off the beach where it has been lodged since Sunday.
The coast guard has said the vessel was en route to Mexico carrying no cargo when it experienced mechanical difficulties during a winter storm, requiring a helicopter to airlift six crew members to safety.
The salvage firm says the first tow was called off shortly after high tide on Tuesday, in part due to challenges in removing enough ballast water from the ship before the tow attempt.
Laidlaw says the next attempt requires a longer tow line and additional pumps to remove the ballast water.
He says the timing of the next attempt will depend on weather conditions but is likely to occur on the weekend.
Related Stories
Photos
The Acra 1 after it ran aground off the coast of Nova Scotia, on Jan.8, 2017. (Depratment of Fisheries and Oceans / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Police-check numbers have 'startled' Nova Scotians, premier says
- Appeal court to release decision on overturning Dennis Oland murder conviction
- Dieppe woman accused of impaired driving after crashing into RCMP cruiser
- Nine people displaced by fires in Fredericton, Saint John
- Garbagemen rescue 'gorgeous little' kitten from N.B. snowbank
weather Change cityView forecast here
Advertisement
Advertisement
Editor's Picks
Most Popular Stories
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10