Codiac RCMP investigating death of 21-year-old woman
Codiac RCMP were called to Elmwood Apartments in Moncton Saturday afternoon.
CTV Atlantic
Published Sunday, July 2, 2017 11:05AM ADT
Last Updated Sunday, July 2, 2017 12:06PM ADT
RCMP in Moncton say the death of a 21-year-old woman on Saturday is considered suspicious.
Police were called to the Elmwood Motel and Apartments at 401 Elmwood Dr. just after 3:40 p.m. Saturday after a woman was found unconscious.
The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is being scheduled.
More to come…
