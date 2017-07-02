

CTV Atlantic





RCMP in Moncton say the death of a 21-year-old woman on Saturday is considered suspicious.

Police were called to the Elmwood Motel and Apartments at 401 Elmwood Dr. just after 3:40 p.m. Saturday after a woman was found unconscious.

The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. An autopsy is being scheduled.

More to come…