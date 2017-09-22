

CTV Atlantic





Halifax District RCMP is investigating a three-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer, a motorized scooter and a car, that sent two people to hospital.

Police and emergency crews responded to the collision on St. Margaret’s Bay Road in Hubley, N.S. before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Police say it appears the tractor-trailer, which was hauling gravel, was entering a turn when its load shifted, causing the vehicle to roll onto the driver’s side and slide into oncoming vehicles.

The driver of the scooter, a 64-year-old woman, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 66-year-old male driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 47-year-old male driver of the car wasn’t injured.

A section of St. Margaret’s Bay Road was closed for several hours Thursday. It has since reopened to traffic.

The incident remains under investigation.