

The Canadian Press





MONCTON, N.B. - The Transportation Safety Board says the capsizing last year of a fishing boat that claimed the lives of two New Brunswick men serves as yet another example of why fishermen should be required by law to wear life-jackets while at work.

The board, in a report released today about the June 2016 sinking, says unless provincial governments and Transport Canada require commercial fishermen to wear life-jackets or personal flotation devices, there will continue to be an increased risk of fatalities when they fall overboard.

The report says it was an hour before sunrise on June 16, 2016, when the three crew members aboard the small fishing vessel started hauling in lobster traps about 240 meters off the coast of Salmon Beach in northern New Brunswick.

None of the men was wearing a life-jacket or PFD.

When one of the trap lines became entangled in another fisherman's gear, the strain pulled the right rear side of the vessel downward, and two waves broke over the deck, funnelling more than 30 centimetres of water into the boat.

Two of the fishermen died and another was taken to hospital after the boat overturned near the Miller Brook wharf, about 11 kilometres from Bathurst.