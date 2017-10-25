

CTV Atlantic





Friends and colleagues of Cindy McCormick say they’re coming to terms with her unexpected death that occurred over the weekend.

While the circumstances are not clear, RCMP confirm they are investigating the sudden deaths of a Saint John couple in the Rocky Mountains.

The deceased have been identified as McCormick and her partner, Bobby Kaine.

McCormick was a mother of two and a dentist who practiced in New Brunswick for more than 15 years. She also served on the New Brunswick Dental Society’s board of directors.

After receiving news of McCormick’s death, many gathered at the Bayside Dental Clinic to offer each other support Wednesday.

"It's a sad day in our business,” said Dr. Bob Hatheway. “She was a good friend to me personally. She was a great ambassador for the profession."

Dr. James Craft was friends with McCormick for over 20 years. Craft said he made a point of sitting beside her during dental meetings because she always made conversation interesting.

“She was totally fearless,” he said. “I mean she would go out and camp in the woods in the middle of winter just to prove you camp in the woods in the middle of the winter."

RCMP said a woman was found dead at the Chateau Lake Louise in Lake Louise, Alberta on Sunday.

Officers were called to the Alberta hotel for a welfare check around 2:41 p.m. and found the woman dead inside a room.

An autopsy was conducted in Calgary on Tuesday and the medical examiner’s office has determined that the woman’s death was a homicide.

Police say a 52-year-old man was also found dead inside a vehicle on Emerald Lake Road in British Columbia, located roughly 22 kilometres west of Lake Louise, on Sunday.

Investigators say the man’s death is not considered criminal.

Police say the two deaths are connected, but they are not yet officially calling the situation a murder-suicide.

"We currently believe that the male was involved in the death of the female, so that's why we're not looking for any other suspects at this point,” said Sgt. Jack Poitras of the Alberta RCMP.

McCormick’s partner, Bob Kaine started with the Saint John Fire Department in 1988.

Kaine was a familiar face around hockey rinks in Saint John as he was a member of the Vitos team that won the Allan Cup in 1992.

Facebook comments flooded McCormick’s page with sentiments from patients remembering her as an incredible care giver.

“She was amazing with our grandsons who have autism,” said one post.

"She was the best dentist, so patient and kind. Always pleasant and smiling,” said another.

"The way I would describe her is, when she walked in the room the whole place would light up. She had that type of personality,” said Hatheway. “We never knew what colour her hair was going to be when she came in.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.