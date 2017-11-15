

Emotions ran high Tuesday night at a community meeting in Donkin, N.S., where fishermen and members of the First Nations community vowed to do whatever it takes to stop a planned two weeks of seismic testing in waters that are rich in both coal and crustaceans.

"I don't think they expected near that (many people), and I don't think DFO thought they were going to get that much opposition," says fishermen’s representative Herb Nash.

A representative from the Mi’kmaq Warrior Society argued that the testing can't be done without First Nations approval.

Mine officials and fishermen met again Wednesday, this time behind closed doors.

"We've committed to continuing discussions with the fishermen. That process is ongoing. We will get back to the fishermen at a later date. Quickly, but at a later date," says Shannon Campbell of Kameron Coal.

Those opposed to the testing say if talks break down, their next step is to bring the issue to the minister of fisheries. If that doesn't resolve the impasse, they are looking at possibly filing a court injunction.

"There has to be just cause and everything, and we have to research whether, indeed, any laws were broken,” says Dannie Hanson of Louisboug Seafoods. “But for the betterment of the fisheries, we feel we have enough ammunition … to plead to the courts to stop this."

Department of Fisheries and Oceans officials said according to their studies the testing won't seriously harm the fisheries. They also said as things stand now, Kameron Coal can start the work whenever they want.

"As long as the survey's going on, there would be nothing going in or out of that gate if enough people are there protesting," says Herb Nash.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.