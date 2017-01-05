

The community of Upper Big Tracadie, in Nova Scotia’s Guysborough County, continues to grieve the loss of four people found dead inside a home.

10-year-old Aaliyah Desmond, her mother Shanna, a nurse at St. Martha's hospital, father Lionel and Grandmother Brenda, were all found dead Tuesday evening.

It appears Lionel, a military veteran struggling with PTSD, killed his entire family, before turning the gun on himself.

On Thursday, the school where Aaliyah attended brought in grief counsellors to help staff and children deal with the loss of the little girl.

“A typical 10-year-old, with a beautiful smile that lit up the room,” says Guysborough Academy principal Barbara Avery. “She will be dearly missed.”

The situation is difficult to explain, especially to young children.

“The student’s classmates, they did have a circle and they discussed ways that they could remember the student, and then decorated the desk with momentos and ways of remembering,” says Avery.

Nova Scotia’s premier has vowed to investigate the mental health care provided to Lionel Desmond.

“I think if you've got a heartbeat and are alive today, you have empathy for this family and this community,” says N.S. premier Stephen McNeil.

Even those trained in guiding grief say they are at a loss for words.

“This is a very, very fresh, I don't know how to call it, and none of us understand this,” says United Baptist church pastor Moses Adekola.

Rev. Adekola travelled from New Glasgow to offer the family support.

“Most of the time when something like this happens, we shift all the blame to God, without thinking that there is another power that is contrary to God's wish,” says Rev. Adekola.

Communities in Guysborough County have lowered the Canadian flag in memory of a family lost, many say, in the midst of one man's fight to represent the nation.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Kayla Hounsell