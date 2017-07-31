

A community is rallying around the family devastated by a farm tragedy that killed a seven-year-old girl.

Sia Van Wyck was struck and killed by a piece of farm equipment on July 19 while visiting family in Clementsvale, N.S., near Digby.

“Your heart breaks and then when you find out it's someone in the community that you've all known and loved and embraced over the years, it becomes a double whammy,” says fundraiser Terry Gilbert.

The family is from Maine but was visiting relatives in the area for summer vacation. Family friend and Digby Deputy Mayor Jean Brittain attends the same church as Sia's grandmother, who moved the congregation to tears on Sunday.

“She just wanted the people to know just how deep their sense of gratitude was, how the whole grieving process has to have its time and that they have been supported through this,” says Brittain.

The loss is being felt deeply throughout the rural area. A bake sale and silent auction will be held Aug. 3 in Clementsval. Financial donations are still being collected at the town hall in Digby.

“You want to help but you also want respect the privacy of the family, and that's what we're doing,” says auction organizer Darlene Potter. “Just respecting the privacy and doing what we do best – raise money to help them."

“It really has become rather a comfort cause that we know that there are expenses that will be difficult to reach and we just want the family to know we are caring and sharing,” says Terry Gilbert.

All money raised will be passed along to the family.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.