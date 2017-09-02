

CTV Atlantic





The family and friends of Cape Breton homicide victim, Jim Matthews planned a candle light vigil for the popular businessman Saturday evening.

Jim Matthews was found dead in his Sydney apartment on Tuesday and police are ruling his death a homicide.

Orange flowers and 200 candles were laid on the Sydney street where Matthews worked to revitalize the Prince Street Market.

"There will be some somber nature to it, but honestly, I hope people are happy,” said Matthews’s niece, Hannah MacDonald. “I want this to be a celebration of his life, not mourning him, he wouldn't want us all to be sad, he would want us to be happy and think of him in good times."

Photos of Matthews were on display at the tribute that happened below his apartment where the 54-year-old’s body was found.

Since the tragic news, Matthews’s family says they have heard from a lot of people who he impacted.

"I don't think we had an idea of how much, we’ve heard from people all over the world,” says MacDonald. “All over Cape Breton, all over Halifax, people from everywhere that he's touched their lives. It's been kind of amazing to see.

MacDonald says she doesn’t think Matthews’s family is ready to discuss the cause of her uncle’s death yet.

“We're still trying to get over the fact that he's gone, we don't want to think about the cause, the investigation, what happened,” she says.

Cape Breton police say they expect charges will be laid in Matthews’s death and an investigation is ongoing.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ryan MacDonald.