HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's fisheries minister says he's concerned Cooke Aquaculture hasn't "gone to the public enough" about a recent fish kill at one of its salmon farming operations on the province's southwest shore.

Keith Colwell says the company informed him of some fish deaths at a Shelburne harbour site following two severe storms last month, but the company didn't mention numbers.

Colwell says he released information that an unknown number of fish had escaped from a pen, but didn't mention the deaths because he didn't feel it was relevant.

He says even though his department issued a statement earlier this week discussing a "higher than expected" mortality rate at the farm, he still hasn't seen an estimate from the company.

Colwell says an exact figure won't be known until Cooke completes harvesting operations.

He says it's likely the kill was the result of the storms because testing has come up with no scientific reasons for the deaths.