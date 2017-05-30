

CTV Atlantic





A computer glitch on the Elections Nova Scotia website had some voters going in circle.

The search button to confirm when and where to vote wasn't working. Elections Nova Scotia is calling it an issue with a government server. IT crews worked all morning to get it back online just after noon.

"You would normally type in your civic address and a drop box would activate a map and show you where you would vote,” says Andy leBlanc of Elections Nova Scotia. “It was not working like it was yesterday.”

Adding to Elections Nova Scotia’s frustrations on Tuesday, two polling stations were late opening because staff weren't there on time and didn't have everything set up.

The time will be made up at the end of the day. The Halifax-Chebucto poll at will stay open until 8:15 p.m. to accommodate voters.

The poll at the First United Church Bible Hill will stay open until 8:30 p.m.

While the focus for campaigns was to get out their vote, students were also busy encouraging eligible voters to cast their ballots.

“We're excited about getting out the vote, so we're here reminding folks to go to the polls today and asking that when they do, they think about voting education. That they think about post-secondary students," says Charlotte Kiddell of the Canadian Federation of Students.

Students dropped a banner and passed out flyers at the ferry terminal with information about the vote education campaign, which aims to promote student issues as election issues.

According to Elections Nova Scotia, voting is steady across the province. Some polling stations are reporting lines ups, but won't know numbers until those ballots are counted once polls close.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett.