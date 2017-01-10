

CTV Atlantic





Parents and students are hoping for a different outcome as the Nova Scotia government and its teachers union make another attempt to settle their contract dispute.



“They have not been able to do some of the fun activities that the kids would like to do,” said parent Johanna Voerman. “We understand that, we support them, we talked to the kids about it.”



For elementary school students, things like cancelled Christmas concerts seemed to cause the biggest disruption during the work-to-rule.



“The kids lost out on a lot for Christmas, and different activities and stuff like that so hopefully it turns out good,” said parent Jodi Fredericks.



Older students are also feeling the pinch. High school sports and theatre productions have been cancelled for the foreseeable future, as well as extra help sessions with teachers. It’s something many students say they rely on at this time of year.



“Definitely have to do like a lot of extra studying,” said Grade 10 student Julia Lilley. “I've been having to work on math a lot more and it's kind of hard without a teacher.”



Students say they're hoping the union gets what it wants so they can put the job action behind them.



“I just hope the government would cave and give in to the demands,” said Grade 11 student Alexander Peters.



The union has said its demands centre around improving conditions in the classroom, but includes keeping the long service award and a cost-of-living wage increase.



Government maintains it won't budge on the issue of money, offering a three per cent raise over four years.



With files from CTV Atlantic’s Sarah Ritchie.