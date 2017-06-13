

CTV Atlantic





A popular spot on the Halifax waterfront has been causing some confusion for locals and visitors alike.

The boardwalk, a favourite way to see the waterfront, is now leaving some visitors stranded.

When cruise ships such as the Queen Mary 2 dock in Halifax harbor, many passengers head directly to the boardwalk. However Tuesday, visitors were surprised to find a dead end.

"We were stopped by this thing here, by all the construction, and we can't get back to the Queen Mary, we have to find another way around," says Jeanne Silver, a visitor from California.

Construction projects have essentially cut the boardwalk in half.

Waterfront development plans to install a floating sea bridge to connect the boardwalk, but the project is running behind schedule.

"Beginning today and tomorrow you'll start to see a lot more activity with respect to the build. We think it will take a couple weeks to complete and will certainly be updating folks as it progresses across the 520 feet spread it will cover," says Jennifer Angel of the Waterfront Development Commission.

Without the floating sea bridge, the only way to get from one side of the boardwalk to the other, is through a construction site on Lower Water Street, which is causing confusion and safety concerns for some visitors.

"If you want to get down to this boardwalk you have to come around the construction and dangerous canopies over building sites. People pushing carriages are having trouble, it's just not right," says Marilyn Dickinson a Halifax resident.

The construction has also meant a handful of kiosks are moving to avoid it. They've been relocated to Summit Place and Salter Street.

While they've had to make some adjustments, most businesses think the construction won't have too big of an impact

"We did have to change our waterfront spin tour a little bit, it's a little shorter now because of the Queen’s Marque construction," says Max Rastelli, owner of Segway Nova Scotia.

The Waterfront Development Commission is still trying to figure out exactly how accessible the floating sea bridge will be for wheelchairs, bikes and segways.

Angel says she estimates construction will take two to three weeks and hopes to have the bridge open for Canada Day.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Allan April