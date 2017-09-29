

CTV Atlantic





The massive amount of construction projects in Halifax have made for slow moving traffic. And Halifax Transit says that’s one reason why routes are running behind schedule.

According to a new report, Halifax Transit’s route 20 Herring Cove Road is the worst for staying on schedule. The report says the route is on time 49 per cent of the time.

Some passengers believe it’s because of the traffic, but others have different ideas.

“Too many buses on that route,” says one bus rider. “Two back to back, so if you get two buses, you get one full and one empty."

"Me and the wife (had) to stand about half an hour for another bus, and it shouldn't be like that," says another bus rider.

The Halifax Regional Municipality Standing Committee says it is addressing the issue, but road construction has been making the difficult.

“Number 20 is both long and busy, so it has both of those contributing factors. But both routes 19 and 20 are going to be changed this coming November," says Nick Ritcey, spokesperson for the Halifax Regional Municipality.

There are also tenders out for new technology that Halifax Transit hopes will eventually make the whole system run much more efficiently. The system would potentially be automated for scheduling, handling fares and paratransit.

HRM is confident that riders will see an improvement in the coming months.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.