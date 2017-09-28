

CTV Atlantic





Convicted killer Gregory Despres will be staying in New Brunswick – at least for now.

A review board in Moncton turned down his request Thursday to be transferred to a maximum security hospital in Ontario, but ordered a treatment team at Shepody to start looking at potential out-of-province hospitals that could take him.

“It sounds like the board is open to eventually considering a recommendation of that nature,” says defence lawyer Rebecca Butler. “Obviously there has to be some sort of plan and treatment process in place first, and I think it's positive they ordered Shepody to look into that for the next hearing.”

In 2008, Despres was found not criminally responsible in the brutal murders of Fred Fulton and Verna Decarie. He's been at Shepody ever since.

Fulton and Decarie’s family members read victim impact statements prior to Thursday’s decision.

“I’d have to say it's getting harder,” says Fulton’s daughter-in-law, Mary Kennedy-Fulton. “People will never forget how wonderful they were as people, that they were taken from us, and our family will never be the same.”

Kennedy-Fulton says she’s not opposed to an out-of-province transfer for Despres.

“He needs to start treatment ... and now the ball is in his court and he has to do that,” says Kennedy-Fulton. “If he doesn't seek treatment, we'll be here 10 years from now with him still being in Shepody.”

Psychiatrist Louis Theriault says Despres has been committed to taking medication for schizophrenia, but Despres refuses to discuss the murders and has little chance of rehabilitation if he stays at Shepody.

Despres addressed the review board Thursday, saying he'd try “one or two” therapy programs if he's transferred out of province, but that he wouldn't try any more in Shepody.

In a closing statement, the review board cautioned they would need to see more of an effort in therapy from Despres before they would ask the province's attorney general to pursue a transfer.

Rather than the usual two years between hearings, Despres will be back before the board within a year to further pursue a transfer out of New Brunswick. At that time, a team from Shepody will present treatment options and programs at other maximum security hospitals across the country.

Kennedy-Fulton and other family members of Fred Fulton and Verna Decarie say they'll be back for that meeting, and every other one down the road.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Cami Kepke.