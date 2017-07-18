Featured
Convicted murderer Andre Denny granted community access
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017 6:01PM ADT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 18, 2017 6:58PM ADT
The man who beat a well-known gay rights advocate to death has been granted supervised community access.
Andre Denny pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Raymond Taavel in 2012. He was sentenced to nearly eight years and has been serving his time at the East Coast Forensic Hospital.
Denny was recently granted early release after serving two-thirds of his sentence.
Dr. Aileen Brunet, the clinical director of the East Coast Forensic Hospital, says Denny will be supervised by a staff when he goes into the community.
He will also be allowed community access with a small, directly supervised group.
