Construction season has hit downtown Halifax in a big way, with more than 20 projects underway at the same time.

More people flock to the downtown core as temperatures rise, and some fear a summer of construction will also mean a summer of inconvenience.

Tourist Mike Hogan was having a hard time navigating the boardwalk Wednesday due to the Queen’s Marque development project, which has torn up a significant section of the waterfront.

“We’re a little confused on where to go on the boardwalk,” said Hogan, who is visiting from Toronto. “We thought it was right along the ocean here, but we keep having to zig and zag to get around, so a little inconvenient, but understandable.”

One construction project that will have a significant impact on downtown businesses is the Argyle and Grafton shared streetscape project. Construction started last week and will close parts of Argyle and Grafton streets to traffic until September. In addition, bars and restaurants in the area won’t be able to open their patios this summer.

“This is a part of rejuvenating the downtown core in that area,” says Shannon Bruhm, the vice-president of RCR Hospitality. “I wish we could snap our fingers and have it over with, but it’s going to be a couple of tough months.”

Bruhm, who manages two restaurants on Argyle Street, says it’s unfortunate they have to lose their patio space this summer, but the short-term pain is worth the long-term gain.

“We’re looking forward to being a part of a rejuvenation down there and making it more family friendly - a place you want to take your kids, your whole family, walk, shop, stop at the restaurants,” says Bruhm.

Ivy Ho of the Halifax Business Commission agrees the inconvenience now will pay off later.

“Things are happening. There is a lot of construction, but we can also see the end as well, and we’re excited about that end,” says Ho.

The ongoing construction has also raised concerns about parking, but Bruhm is optimistic; he believes the shared streetscape project will only bring more pedestrians downtown, and encourage people to leave their cars at home.

“I think the additional pedestrians down there will make up for the parking,” says Bruhm. “As Halifax grows - every city’s parking is an issue - but if it gets more people walking in that area, I think we’ll be better off in the long run.”

