

CTV Atlantic





A Moncton father is still holding out hope that his daughter will return home 11 months after being reported missing.

Jami Springer was last seen walking on McLaughlin Drive in Moncton on the afternoon of Aug. 31.

The 28-year-old woman was reported missing by her family Sept. 4. Police in Moncton are treating the disappearance as suspicious.

Her father Brent Springer says he remembers a time when he would hear of a tragedy and think, "I don't know what I would do if that happened to us.”

“When tragedy falls in your lap, somehow you find the courage to go one foot in front of the other, you know, step-by-step,” he says. “It may be an unsteady gait. It may be a stagger, but you can continue going.”

It’s been 330 days since Springer last saw his daughter and he says Jami is what keeps him going.

“I guess personally the strength and courage that I have comes from Jami herself.”

Jami’s father says the family does receive regular updates from the RCMP whether there are new developments or not.

“I guess today I want to take the opportunity to plead to anyone that has credible information to contact Crimestoppers, to contact the Codiac RCMP,” Springer says.

RCMP say they are following up on each and every lead they receive but there are no new updates on the case.

Springer calls his daughter a free spirit and says when Jami enters a room, everyone knows she's there. Growing up, he says, she loved horseback riding and is a trained esthetician.

“She's a cousin, she's a daughter, step daughter and very importantly she's a mom. A mom to a beautiful six year old girl and every day that we see that little girl, we're reminded of Jami,” says Springer. “So I guess in essence I can sum itup,Jami is a beautiful spirit and I don't want anyone, ever to forget that.”

Jami’s family and friends have fundraised over $12,000 for an award for information that leads to her location.

Brent Springer says more than anything else, he remains hopeful for an answer.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.