Court delay for Halifax men accused of assaulting Dennis Oland behind bars
Dennis Oland is taken from the Court of Appeal in Fredericton on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 9, 2017 8:02AM AST
Last Updated Thursday, February 9, 2017 6:11PM AST
MIRAMICHI, N.B. - A court appearance for two Halifax men charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in a New Brunswick prison was delayed Thursday.
Convicted killer Cody Alexander Muise and Aaron Marriott, who was convicted in a 2008 drug shooting, allegedly attacked Oland at Atlantic Institution in Renous, N.B., on July 31.
The 48-year-old Saint John financial planner had been jailed for 10 months after a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder in the 2011 bludgeoning of his multi-millionaire father, Saint John businessman Richard Oland.
Oland was released on bail in October after a court overturned his murder conviction and ordered a new trial.
Muise and Marriott were due in Miramichi, N.B., court Thursday for election and plea, but a court clerk said the matter was postponed to March 9.
Muise was convicted of first-degree murder for killing Brandon Hatcher in December of 2010 in a gun battle in suburban Halifax, and is serving a life sentence. Marriott was sentenced to 15 years for a 2008 drug shooting outside the IWK Health Centre in Halifax.
