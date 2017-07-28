Featured
Court to hear N.L. activist's bid for non-binary birth certificate in November
Gemma Hickey stands on the steps of the Supreme Court in St. John's N.L. on Friday June 23, 2017. Hickey, a transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate, is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government. (Paul Daly/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 28, 2017 2:19PM ADT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- A Newfoundland and Labrador court will hear the case of a transgender activist vying for a non-binary birth certificate on Nov. 22.
Gemma Hickey appeared in the province's Supreme Court in St. John's Friday to set a date for arguments in the case challenging the change-of-sex designation provision of the Vital Statistics Act.
Hickey is taking legal action against the Newfoundland and Labrador government to have a gender other than male and female formally recognized on such documents.
Hickey's lawyer, Brittany Whalen, says she is waiting for the provincial government to file a response in the case this fall.
Hickey applied for a non-binary birth certificate in April and is believed to be among the first in Canada to do so.
Non-binary means the person does not identify as male or female.
Last month, the Senate passed a bill that protects Canadians from discrimination based on gender identity or expression.
