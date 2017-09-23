Featured
Crash in Halifax leaves car on roof, charges pending
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, September 23, 2017 4:13PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, September 23, 2017 4:14PM ADT
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that left one of the vehicles upside down, Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the crash at Robie Street and Columbus Street in Halifax, Nova Scotia, around 10:30 a.m.
Police say one of the vehicles involved had overturned on its roof and the two occupants were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are pending.