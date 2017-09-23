

CTV Atlantic





Halifax Regional Police are investigating a two vehicle collision that left one of the vehicles upside down, Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the crash at Robie Street and Columbus Street in Halifax, Nova Scotia, around 10:30 a.m.

Police say one of the vehicles involved had overturned on its roof and the two occupants were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and police say charges are pending.