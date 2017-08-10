

CTV Atlantic





A 41-year-old man from the Val-d'Amours area has died following a single-vehicle crash in northern New Brunswick on Friday.

Northeast District RCMP say the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Route 11 at Dalhousie Junction.

Police say the vehicle the man was driving left the road and crashed onto rocks

The man was airlifted to Moncton hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police say he was the only person in the vehicle.

Officers are still investigating what caused the crash.