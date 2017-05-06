

A crash between a Toyota Prius and a half-ton truck in Barney’s River, N.S., Saturday morning has sent two people to hospital with serious injuries.

Nova Scotia RCMP say just before 8:30 a.m., the Prius with two people inside lost control and struck the truck.

“The driver of the half ton was okay, he was out of the truck,” said Barneys River Fire Chief Joe MacDonald. “There were two victim passengers in the red car and they had to be extracted and taken by EHS to hospital.”

The passenger in the truck, that was hauling 30 crates of lobster, had minor injuries. There’s no word yet on the cause, but Chief MacDonald says the weather was wet and misty at the time.

“Just pretty well the same as right now. Damp, light rain, not heavy rain. Just an average Nova Scotia day," he said.

The accident happened just a few metres from the Barneys River Fire Hall, where there's a sign advocating for highway twinning. It's a cause that Chief MacDonald has been leading for years.

“We're starting to get numb, I think, from seeing all these accidents,” he said. “I know there's other accidents all over Nova Scotia, but this one seems to be steady. When's the next one going to happen?”

Highway traffic was detoured around the scene, adding close to half an hour to regular trip. Motorists say twinning really is needed.

“They’ve got to do something about it,” said motorist Jason Dawe. “There's too many lives being wasted for nothing.”

“Let's get 'er done. Been at it for a lot of years. Be good to see it finished off,” said motorist Fabian Decoste.

Two of the three main parties in the Nova Scotia election have promised to have the highway twinned, if elected.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Dan MacIntosh.