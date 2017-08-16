

THE CANADIAN PRESS





CHARLOTTETOWN -- A sting by the controversial Creep Catchers vigilante group has led to the arrest of a 31-year-old Charlottetown man, police say.

The man was charged with making an agreement or arrangement to commit a sexual offence against a child following a four-month investigation by Charlottetown police and the Cape Breton Regional Police Service's internet child exploitation unit.

"A member of the citizens group Cape Breton Creep Catchers contacted Cape Breton police to make a report and request their assistance," Det. Sgt. Walter Vessey of the Charlottetown police major crime unit said Wednesday.

"It's my first involvement with the group and I know there is controversy around the way they operate, but in this particular case, they made a complaint to the Cape Breton police, they provided supporting information, and the information resulted in laying a charge against a person who it looks like intended to victimize a child."

The Creep Catchers are known for targeting people they allege are child sexual predators by posing as minors online, arranging to meet their targets and filming the encounters, which are then published on the internet.

Law enforcement officials across Canada have expressed concern about the groups, warning the public that confronting alleged child predators could put people in danger and compromise police investigations.

Said Vessey: "Any time we receive information from any member of the public that can help protect a child or vulnerable person, we're happy to act on that information."

Police say the accused was released on conditions and will appear in court on Aug. 28.

Last month, British Columbia's information and privacy commissioner ordered the Surrey chapter to stop posting personal information about two men the group alleges are linked to child luring.

Drew McArthur investigated complaints from two people and says the group used deceptive or misleading practices when it communicated with them and made video recordings of their meetings.

The decision says the recordings were posted to social media along with added allegations that the men had attempted to lure and meet with a minor for sexual purposes.