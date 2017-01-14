

The Canadian Press





CLARK'S HARBOUR, N.S. - A crew member was airlifted from a fishing boat in the waters near southwest Nova Scotia after a report of a suspected heart attack.

Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax tasked Cormorant helicopter to a boat off the coast Clark's Harbour for a medical evacuation Saturday morning.

A spokesperson for Maritime Forces Atlantic says the crew member was hoisted by helicopter and transported to hospital in Yarmouth for treatment.

Sub-Lt. Sean Ritchie says he has no further information regarding the person's condition.