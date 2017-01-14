Featured
Crew member airlifted from boat after suspected heart attack off N.S.
Search and rescue technicians are hoisted by a Cormorant helicopter during a Canada-United States coast guard ceremony in Halifax on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2006. (Andrew Vaughan / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, January 14, 2017 11:59AM AST
CLARK'S HARBOUR, N.S. - A crew member was airlifted from a fishing boat in the waters near southwest Nova Scotia after a report of a suspected heart attack.
Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Halifax tasked Cormorant helicopter to a boat off the coast Clark's Harbour for a medical evacuation Saturday morning.
A spokesperson for Maritime Forces Atlantic says the crew member was hoisted by helicopter and transported to hospital in Yarmouth for treatment.
Sub-Lt. Sean Ritchie says he has no further information regarding the person's condition.
