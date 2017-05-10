

CTV Atlantic





A bank robber who admitted guilt was confronted in a Saint John courtroom Wednesday by two of his victims.

Michael David Graham, 56, has pleaded guilty to robbing six banks in the Saint John area over a six-month period.

Authorities received victim impact statements from employees of the banks robbed during the crime spree. Prior to sentencing, two women readimpact statements in person, not far from where Graham was sitting.

One woman told the court, "Like a dark shadow, someone can enter my workplace and leave behind a legacy of fear, stress and anxiety."

"My self-confidence has been shattered. I will become whole again, but I am not yet ready to forgive."

Another employee stated, "I had the constant fear that I would see him again."

Mary Ann Campbell of the UNB Saint John Centre for Justice Studies says the hearing may have helped the victims deal with the trauma.

"Being face-to-face for the victim can actually be very powerful,” said Campbell. “To be able to share this information in person is empowering. To have a voice, to have a stance in court and have the assailant hear the information."

Michael Graham was robbing the banks while on parole in connection with a murder conviction in the Halifax area almost 40 years ago.

Just before sentencing, Graham told the victims, "I don't have no words to express how sorry I am."

Graham’s lawyer says he was desperate to pay off debts owed by a family member, and feared they would get hurt if the money was not paid.

It was an explanation rejected by Judge Andrew Palmer.

"In trying to protect your family, you were terrorizing other human beings. There is no justification for that whatsoever," Judge Palmer said.

Palmer went on to sentence Graham to 12 years in prison, with no credit for time already served and a lifetime ban from owning firearms.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Mike Cameron.