CTV ATLANTIC ON SOCIAL MEDIA

- Maritime doctors threaten to leave region over tax changes
- Finding Kim Amero: Podcast sheds light on N.B. teen's 1985 disappearance
- N.S. lays groundwork for cap and trade system
- RCMP seeking missing Eastern Passage teen
- Two men face drug charges following Amherst traffic stop
- Several Halifax garages broken into
- Suspicious death of Halifax man ruled a homicide, victim identified
- N.B. RCMP investigating suspicious death of missing man
