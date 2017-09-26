Crosby's Pittsburgh Penguins capture Stanley Cup | CTV Atlantic News

Featured

Featured

Cindy's Snapshots

Connect with CTV Atlantic News

CTV National News

  • Pro- and anti- immigration protesters face off in duelling rallies 7
  • Prince Harry calls Toronto Invictus Games 'spectacular' in exclusive interview 3
  • Separatists vow to defy police ultimatum over Catalonia vote 2
  • Maria Panopalis and Jayson Baxter

    CTV News at 5

    Watch the Maritimes' most popular news and current affairs program

  • Steve Murphy and Bruce Frisko

    CTV News at Six

    Watch the CTV News at Six with Steve Murphy and Bruce Frisko

  • CTV Morning Live Atlantic

    CTV Morning Live

    Find out what Heidi, Cyril, Alyse and Priya are up to today!

  • Priya Sam

    CTV News at Noon

    Watch the CTV News at Noon with Priya Sam for the latest headlines.

CTV News Video Network

Hot Links

generic tech now hot links

Looking for a website we mentioned? Find it below.



  • false
    weathercast

    Weathercast

    Stay up-to-date with meteorologist Cindy Day's full weather forecast.




  • Christmas Daddies

    Christmas Daddies

    Watch the annual Christmas Daddies Telethon on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017.

CTV ATLANTIC ON SOCIAL MEDIA



Did you capture some amazing images or video? Share it with CTV News and it could appear online or on-air!




What's On

  • 19:00 etalk
  • 19:30 Mike & Molly
  • 20:00 Ten Days in the Valley (CTV)
  • 21:00 Lucifer (CTV)
  • 22:00 The Disappearance (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 The Good Doctor (CTV)
  • 21:00 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 22:00 The Gifted (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (CTV)
  • 21:00 The Voice (CTV)
  • 22:00 This Is Us (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 Designated Survivor (CTV)
  • 21:00 Criminal Minds (CTV)
  • 22:00 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (CTV)
    • View full schedule _
  • 19:00 etalk (CTV)
  • 19:30 The Big Bang Theory (CTV)
  • 20:00 How To Get Away With Murder (CTV)
  • 21:00 Grey's Anatomy (CTV)
  • 22:00 Gotham (CTV)
    • View full schedule _

Weather Warnings

No watches or warnings in effect.
CTV News Atlantic tips contact us


Don't Miss

Halifax Explosion button


Most Read

Most Watched

Advertisement



Featured Events